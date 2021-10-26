Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $22.29 Million in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,293,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.80% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $375,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $767,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). Equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

