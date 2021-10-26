Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.16% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $921,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,844,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $8,433,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.