Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.76 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.