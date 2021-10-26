Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,861 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.52.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

