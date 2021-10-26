Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will announce sales of $1.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $930,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $5.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.38. 718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Field Trip Health stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

