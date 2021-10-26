Financial Analysis: Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) vs. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and Holicity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.54%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Holicity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,658.25 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Holicity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Holicity beats NextPlay Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.