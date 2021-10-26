Financial Contrast: Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) versus Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Herbalife Nutrition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A Herbalife Nutrition $5.54 billion 0.97 $372.60 million $3.71 12.56

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Herbalife Nutrition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Herbalife Nutrition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Herbalife Nutrition 8.41% -51.15% 19.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chugai Pharmaceutical and Herbalife Nutrition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Herbalife Nutrition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats Chugai Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

