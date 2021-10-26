First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

