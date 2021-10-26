First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 139 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $41,424,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

PPG stock opened at $160.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

