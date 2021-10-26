First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.09% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $250,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.