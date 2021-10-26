First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after acquiring an additional 173,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,147,000 after buying an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.