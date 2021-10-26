First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of FR stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after buying an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $276,961,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after buying an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,052,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

