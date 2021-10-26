First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of INBK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 15,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,250. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $344.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.81.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.