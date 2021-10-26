First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.