First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Skyworks Solutions worth $296,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.95. 7,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,468. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

