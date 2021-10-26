First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $312,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,159,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189,782 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 255,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

AMGN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day moving average of $235.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

