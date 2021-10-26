First Trust Advisors LP Sells 329,671 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329,671 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $446,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $16.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.55. 16,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,418. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.35 and a 12 month high of $396.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

