First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,646 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 52.69% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $626,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,570. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

