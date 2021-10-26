First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FWRG. Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

