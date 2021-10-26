First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FWRG. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.