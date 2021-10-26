FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

