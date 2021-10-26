FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $310.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.73.

FLT opened at $280.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

