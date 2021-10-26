Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of OptiNose worth $24,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 89.9% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 213.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 357,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 127.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 230,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPTN opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

