Fmr LLC Increases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,764 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $26,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $3,671,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $1,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

