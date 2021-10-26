Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 95,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

