Fmr LLC Lowers Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.62% of New Jersey Resources worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

