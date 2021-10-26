Fmr LLC Makes New $25.22 Million Investment in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,060,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NeuroPace stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

