Fmr LLC Sells 42,923 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,923 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 509.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 1.20. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

