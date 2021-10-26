Fmr LLC Sells 67,770 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,770 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.67% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $27,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.26.

NEX stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

