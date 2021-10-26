Fmr LLC Sells 744,685 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 744,685 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $45,356,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.42 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

