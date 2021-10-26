Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.45

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.45 and last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 353346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

