Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.