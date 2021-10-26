Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 121,526 Shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,526 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

ADME stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71.

