Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 6,828 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $138.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

