Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 7,366 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

