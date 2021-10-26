Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

