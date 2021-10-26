Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $248,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after buying an additional 264,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,883,000 after purchasing an additional 185,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.