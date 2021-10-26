Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.99-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.990-$3.070 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FELE opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

