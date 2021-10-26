Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.22% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,207,000.

FLQD opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

