Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $96.37.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.