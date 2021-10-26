Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,450 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $2,093,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 73.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 493.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.