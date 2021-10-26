Franklin Resources Inc. Has $979,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,872 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,402 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,021 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

