Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

