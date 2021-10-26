Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 15,556 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 244.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $989.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

