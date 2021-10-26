Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $347.76 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $347.76 million and $87.60 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00072750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,336.48 or 1.00125374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.67 or 0.06845131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

