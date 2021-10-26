Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.86 ($82.18).

FME stock opened at €61.90 ($72.82) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

