Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 29,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

