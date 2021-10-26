FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of FTCI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.91. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

