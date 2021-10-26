Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

