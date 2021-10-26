FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Issued By US Capital Advisors

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 427,205 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.